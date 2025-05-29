Vivo became top smartphone choice in India in Q1CY25, shows data

Apple’s iPhone 16 might be the hottest-selling smartphone in the world, with half of the top 10 models coming from its stable in the first quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q1CY25). But in India, the top honours go to Chinese mobile maker Vivo’s Y29 5G model (starting from ₹13, 999), which was launched last December. Vivo has three out of the top 10 phones sold in India from the company in the same quarter, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

The Cupertino-headquartered company might be a big exporter of its smartphones from the country, but iPhone 16 is only the