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Vodafone Idea launches free international roaming for up to 3 trips a year

The benefit is available on select prepaid, postpaid and enterprise plans, with varying international data quotas and outgoing minutes, the company said

VI, vodafone idea

Vodafone Idea said customers could save up to ₹9,000 a year through the new benefit

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1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

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Vodafone Idea has introduced free international roaming for prepaid, postpaid and enterprise customers, allowing users to avail the benefit on up to three trips a year.
 
The company said the offer includes varying international data quotas and outgoing minutes of usage, depending on the plan.
 
The free international roaming benefit is available with postpaid plans starting at ₹501, annual prepaid unlimited data plans, and corporate plans starting at ₹451 for enterprise customers.
 
Vodafone Idea said customers could save up to ₹9,000 a year through the new benefit.
  

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Topics : Vodafone Idea International roaming international roaming packs

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 11:10 AM IST