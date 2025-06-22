Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
West Asia conflict: Exporters in dire straits as Hormuz trade route erupts

China-Gulf spot rates climb 55% in a month as tensions mount

shipping
premium

Industry players warn that the situation could quickly spiral into higher fuel costs and put pressure on the rupee.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shippers and logistics firms in India — key to the export–import (exim) trade — now fear no quick relief from the global shipping crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. This follows the US bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday and subsequent Iranian strikes on Israel.
 
“Freight rates have started rising, and the situation is volatile. With the US hitting critical Iranian nuclear sites, retaliation is expected, and tensions will stay high. This will affect oil prices and shipping charges. War risk premiums are already being added to shipments. Exporters have started feeling the heat in both air and
