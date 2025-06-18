Atmanirbharta in shipping a key goal of maritime policy: Sarbananda Sonowal

Between engagements with Japan, Norway, and Denmark, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is on a global outreach to put India’s fledgling shipping sector on the world map.
Back from Norway—where he inaugurated the Nor-Shipping trade fair—the minister told Business Standard in an interview that India is actively pursuing self-reliance, or Atmanirbharta, in shipping, and has initiated multiple joint ventures between Indian shipyards such as Cochin Shipyard and leading global private sector shipbuilders.
“During the visit, India and private sector maritime players explored the scope of collaboration to further strengthen the shipbuilding ecosystem and build partnerships to manufacture maritime equipment and machinery in India, aligned with the Make in India initiative. India’s strong shipbuilding capabilities must be sustained through cleaner and greener technologies, and towards this end, multiple MoUs were signed to transfer knowledge that empowers us to elevate our position,” Sonowal said.
The government is looking to Europe for innovation in shipping and ship manufacturing, while simultaneously engaging major shipyards in Asia to establish operations in India.
Earlier this year, following a series of Budget reforms, Gujarat’s Deendayal Port issued a tender to establish a shipbuilding cluster in Kandla, aimed at attracting foreign players. However, the tender saw minimal response, with only one bidder.
“The Indian shipbuilding industry will need to develop its capabilities in terms of modern technologies and processes. This can be achieved through collaboration with foreign shipbuilders, and both private sector and PSU shipyards are actively pursuing this,” the minister noted.
According to Sonowal, recent deliberations became opportunities to reinforce India’s business-friendly stance in what is a highly capital-intensive sector.
On whether evolving geopolitical dynamics have influenced India’s strategy, Sonowal said: “The global geopolitical situation is constantly evolving, and amidst this flux, our unwavering focus is to safeguard the future of India’s maritime industry, reduce dependency, and ensure Atmanirbharta in shipping. We are committed to ensuring the sector remains growth-focused, strong, and seamlessly integrated into the global maritime ecosystem—aligned with national priorities and attuned to international opportunities.”
On discussions with Norway, the minister said he engaged with industry leaders and explored a range of bilateral opportunities, including the potential for increased employment of Indian seafarers in the Norwegian fleet. Currently, around 10 per cent of Norwegian ships are being built in India.
Smart Islands in Lakshadweep, Andaman
The minister also met Terada Yoshimichi, Japan’s Vice-Minister for International Affairs, and officials from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. He said plans to develop India’s islands into smart islands were on the agenda during bilateral deliberations.
“We explored expanding ties between Indian and Japanese shipyards, including Greenfield investments such as Imabari Shipbuilding in Andhra Pradesh. We identified opportunities for co-developing ports and maritime clusters as clean energy hubs. I conveyed India’s interest in joint ventures with leading Japanese shipbuilders—Imabari, JMUC, Kanagawa Dockyard, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries—and invited NYK Line, MOL, and K Line to invest in next-generation sustainable maritime technologies,” Sonowal said.