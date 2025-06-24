Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / West Asia conflict sends India tourists to safer Southeast destinations

West Asia conflict sends India tourists to safer Southeast destinations

Online travel portals, tour operators, agents have reported a sharp rise in rescheduling over the past few days, with 25-30% of Indian travellers postponing or altering plans to Western destinations

Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet have issued advisories warning of continued disruption on routes to Europe and North America via West Asia. Representative Picture

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Indian leisure and business travellers are deferring or cancelling trips to West Asia, Europe, and the United States (US) amid heightened regional tensions following the Israel-Iran war that also affected Qatar and prompted airspace closures across several Gulf nations, disrupting one of the world’s busiest travel corridors.
 
Online travel portals, tour operators, and agents have reported a sharp rise in rescheduling over the past few days, with 25-30 per cent of Indian travellers postponing or altering plans to Western destinations. They are increasingly choosing Southeast Asian countries —Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia — over West-bound destinations, with a spike
