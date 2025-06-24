West Asia conflict sends India tourists to safer Southeast destinations

Indian leisure and business travellers are deferring or cancelling trips to West Asia, Europe, and the United States (US) amid heightened regional tensions following the Israel-Iran war that also affected Qatar and prompted airspace closures across several Gulf nations, disrupting one of the world’s busiest travel corridors.

Online travel portals, tour operators, and agents have reported a sharp rise in rescheduling over the past few days, with 25-30 per cent of Indian travellers postponing or altering plans to Western destinations. They are increasingly choosing Southeast Asian countries —Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia — over West-bound destinations, with a spike