Air India, IndiGo resume West Asia, Europe flights amid easing restrictions

Air India, IndiGo resume West Asia, Europe flights amid easing restrictions

Air India and IndiGo have resumed flights to the Middle East and Europe as airspace curbs ease after the Iran-Israel ceasefire, though rerouting may cause delays and extended travel times

Air India stated it would resume flights to parts of the Middle East from June 24, with most services in the region expected to be restored by June 25. Photo: Bloomberg

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian carriers Air India and IndiGo announced on Tuesday that their international operations to West Asia and Europe are progressively returning to normal, following the easing of regional airspace restrictions.
 
Air India stated it would resume flights to parts of the Middle East from June 24, with most services in the region expected to be restored by June 25.
 
“Flights to and from Europe, previously cancelled, are also being progressively reinstated from today, while services to and from the East Coast of the United States and Canada will resume at the earliest opportunity,” the airline posted on X.
 
The airline cautioned that some flights could still face delays or cancellations due to the knock-on effects of earlier disruptions and rerouting. “We are committed to minimising disruptions and restoring our schedule integrity. Air India will continue to avoid airspaces assessed as unsafe at any given time,” it added.

IndiGo says Gulf operations stable but rerouting continues

 
IndiGo also confirmed that its Gulf-region operations had stabilised. “The flight operations into, out of, and through the Gulf countries have stabilised and are operating as scheduled,” the airline said.
 
However, it warned that restrictions over Iranian airspace remain, potentially resulting in extended flight durations. “Some flights may take alternate routes, which could result in longer travel times. We recommend keeping a close watch on your flight status for the latest updates,” IndiGo advised.
Flight resumptions follow ceasefire, but tensions remain high

 
These developments follow a US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel after 12 days of missile strikes and air raids that severely disrupted aviation in the region.
 
However, tensions flared anew just hours after the agreement was reached. Israeli officials accused Iran of launching missiles at northern Israel less than three hours into the ceasefire. In response, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered immediate retaliatory strikes on Tehran. Iran denied any violation of the truce.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

