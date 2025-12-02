Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Winter is calling: Indian travellers chase the chill to ring in New Year

Winter is calling: Indian travellers chase the chill to ring in New Year

Demand for bus and flight routes to Srinagar, Dehradun, Manali up on-year amid rising air and hotel fares for beach destinations

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

India’s year-end travel patterns are showing a decisive tilt towards colder climes with domestic winter destinations dominating the holiday rush, points out data from travel aggregator ixigo. 
According to the platform, Srinagar is leading the surge with over 100 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) growth in December flight searches. There was also strong traction for Dehradun at 54 per cent and Jammu at 39 per cent. 
“Tourist interest for Jammu and Kashmir is growing again, which is a very positive trend. The region needs tourists back an­d it’s heartening to see that interest coming back. Tourists like visiting the region in
