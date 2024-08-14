Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / SME / 'SMEs turn to capital markets for funding, raise Rs 11,000 crore'

'SMEs turn to capital markets for funding, raise Rs 11,000 crore'

West Bengal accounts for 5 per cent of the total AUM, ranking among the top 10 states in terms of per capita penetration

The 'Report of the Expert Committee on MSMEs' of 2019 (Chairman: U K Sinha) noted that most large firms deal with MSMEs on a credit basis; and given that buyers do not honour invoices on time, these firms face a financial crunch. MSMEs, on their part

Companies have raised approximately Rs 11,000 crore. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly turning to the capital markets for funding, with 780 SMEs listed on the NSE and BSE as of June 2024, a senior official said on Wednesday, adding that these companies have raised approximately Rs 11,000 crore.
The combined market capitalisation of these SMEs now exceeds Rs 1.6 trillion, Shekhar Chaudhary, director of the financial markets division at the department of economic affairs, said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Speaking at the 10th edition of the CII (East) Capital Markets Conclave, Chaudhary emphasised the vital role capital markets play in India's economic growth and development.
A report on SME Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) was released during the event. Experts discussed how capital markets could drive India's economic future by empowering SMEs to make significant contributions to the country's GDP, a statement said.
Chaudhary also noted that in the social enterprise sector, nine NGOs have raised Rs 12 crore through a social exchange platform. Around 100 NGOs are currently registered with the NSE and BSE, preparing for future fundraising, he added.
West Bengal accounts for 5 per cent of the total AUM, ranking among the top 10 states in terms of per capita penetration. Kolkata is among the top five cities for AUM contribution, he added.
Kamala K, chief regulatory Officer of BSE India, expressed confidence that capital markets will be a key driver in India's journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IPO

Ratlam-based Kataria industries to float Rs 54.5 cr IPO on July 16

ipo market listing share market

Sahaj Solar IPO opens today; check price band, GMP, other details here

PremiumArundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India

Salesforce is creating solutions specifically for SME segment: CEO

stock markets

700% surge in just 6 months: 25 SME stocks double in 2024; sell or hold?

ipo market listing share market

6 SME IPOs to open this week; check size, issue price, GMP and more

Topics : SME companies MSME Capital markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon