100+ End-of-year quotes and messages to reflect on memories of 2024

2024 is all set to end in just a few days and it's time to visit some powerful quotes to help you appreciate the past year. Here are 100+ end of the year quotes and messages to share

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

We have officially entered into the final month of 2024, December, and these are the last few days of this year before we embark on the new journey of 2025. When we look back, it seems the time went by very fast. Throughout the year, we might have made several mistakes, achieved several milestones, walked on some uncovered paths and made a lot of memories.
 
It's time to say goodbye to 2024 and welcome 2025 with open arms. End your 2024 with these inspirational quotes and reflect on the beautiful memories you made throughout the years. 

100+ End of the year quotes and messages

  1. "What the new year brings to you depends on what you bring to the new year." – Vern McLellan
  2. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." – Oprah Winfrey
  3. "The end of the year is neither an end nor a beginning but a continuation, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us." – Hal Borland
  4. "Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing." – Sarah Ban Breathnach
  5. "Each year’s regrets are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the new year." – John R. Dallas Jr.
  6. "Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending." – Carl Bard
  7. "We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity, and its first chapter is New Year’s Day." – Edith Lovejoy Pierce
  8. "Every ending has a new beginning." – Proverb
  9. "This is the new year, and the new you. You can pass through another year, coasting on cruise control. Or you can step out of your comfort zone, trying things you have never done before." – Pablo Coelho
  10. "New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings." – Lao Tzu
  11. "Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect." – Alan Cohen
  12. "Every sunset is an opportunity to reset. Every sunrise begins with new eyes." – Richie Norton
  13. "Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start." – Nido Qubein
  14. "Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow." – Albert Einstein
  15. "As the year comes to a close, look at what you’ve achieved, and remind yourself that it was just the beginning." – Unknown
  16. "The best time for new beginnings is now." – Unknown
  17. "Celebrate endings, for they precede new beginnings." – Jonathan Lockwood Huie
  18. "With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts." – Eleanor Roosevelt
  19. "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." – Eleanor Roosevelt
  20. "The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all." – Josiyah Martin
  21. "As we bid farewell to the old year, may we welcome the new one with open hearts and open minds." – Unknown
  22. "The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written." – Melody Beattie
  23. "A new year is a chance to start over, to try again, and to make things right." – Unknown
  24. "A fresh start isn’t a new place, it’s a new mindset." – Unknown
  25. "The best way to predict the future is to create it." – Abraham Lincoln
  26. "This year, be bold enough to make decisions that will push you out of your comfort zone." – Unknown
  27. "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." – C.S. Lewis
  28. "The year that is ending is gone, but the year ahead is full of possibilities." – Unknown
  29. "This year, take chances, make mistakes, and don’t be afraid to be bold." – Unknown
  30. "New Year’s Day is every man’s birthday." – Charles Lamb
  31. "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year." – Ralph Waldo Emerson
  32. "It’s not about how the year starts, it’s about how it ends." – Unknown
  33. "Each year has taught us something valuable, and as the year ends, we are wiser and stronger." – Unknown
  34. "Endings are not always bad. Most times they’re just beginnings in disguise." – Kim Harrison
  35. "Good things come to those who wait, but better things come to those who go out and get them." – Unknown
  36. "It’s time to start anew, with a clean slate and new dreams to chase." – Unknown
  37. "When the year ends, look back on the lessons you’ve learned, and embrace the opportunities ahead." – Unknown
  38. "A new year means new beginnings, new opportunities, and new challenges to overcome." – Unknown
  39. "Every ending is the start of something new." – Unknown
  40. "The end of the year is a time for reflection, but also a time for hope." – Unknown
  41. "As the year closes, let’s look forward to making new memories and new adventures." – Unknown
  42. "Every ending has a new beginning, and with every new beginning, there are endless possibilities." – Unknown
  43. "It’s not the end, it’s the start of something amazing." – Unknown
  44. "A new year is like a blank book; the pen is in your hands." – Unknown
  45. "Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book." – Brad Paisley
  46. "Goodbye to the old, hello to the new. Let’s make this year a memorable one." – Unknown
  47. "A new year brings new hope, new joy, and new beginnings." – Unknown
  48. "It’s not about the year that’s ending, it’s about the year ahead that you can make your own." – Unknown
  49. "As one year ends, another one begins with endless possibilities." – Unknown
  50. "Endings are not failures, they are opportunities for a fresh start." – Unknown
  51. "The future belongs to those who prepare for it today." – Malcolm X
  52. "May the new year bring you happiness, peace, and prosperity." – Unknown
  53. "As the year ends, may you find joy in the journey and peace in the process." – Unknown
  54. "A year from now, you may wish you had started today." – Karen Lamb
  55. "The new year is a fresh start. The best is yet to come." – Unknown
  56. "Each year, you make a resolution to change yourself. This year, make a resolution to be yourself." – Unknown
  57. "The year may end, but the memories and lessons stay forever." – Unknown
  58. "End the year with positivity, and carry that spirit into the new year." – Unknown
  59. "Leave behind what no longer serves you and embrace what’s ahead." – Unknown
  60. "The year may end, but your potential is limitless." – Unknown
  61. "A new year is like a blank canvas; it’s up to you what masterpiece you create." – Unknown
  62. "Here’s to another year of making memories with the people we love." – Unknown
  63. "The new year is a reminder that time is precious. Use it wisely." – Unknown
  64. "Reflect on the past year, but don’t get stuck there. The future is waiting for you." – Unknown
  65. "Don’t look back with regret, look ahead with excitement." – Unknown
  66. "What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us." – Ralph Waldo Emerson
  67. "Let go of the old year, and let the new year bring new hopes and dreams." – Unknown
  68. "The new year stands before us like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written." – Unknown
  69. "The best way to predict your future is to create it." – Abraham Lincoln
  70. "Here’s to new beginnings, new adventures, and new dreams." – Unknown
  71. "The end of the year reminds us to appreciate the journey, not just the destination." – Unknown
  72. "New year, new dreams, new opportunities." – Unknown
  73. "The beginning of the year is always full of hope and excitement." – Unknown
  74. "Endings are just opportunities to start again with more wisdom." – Unknown
  75. "A year full of success and happiness awaits you. Happy New Year!" – Unknown
  76. "Let this year’s end mark the start of a year filled with blessings." – Unknown
  77. "Another year is like a treasure chest full of new opportunities. Open it and discover what lies ahead." – Unknown
  78. "The best thing about the future is that it comes one day at a time." – Abraham Lincoln
  79. "Let the past year make you wiser, and the new year make you stronger." – Unknown
  80. "As the year closes, take a deep breath and embrace the possibilities of the next one." – Unknown
  81. "Here’s to another year of great adventures, joy, and growth." – Unknown
  82. "End the year with gratitude and enter the new year with a heart full of hope." – Unknown
  83. "Don’t wait for the new year to make changes. Start today." – Unknown
  84. "Out with the old, in with the new – here’s to a year full of promise!" – Unknown
  85. "Let the new year be a time for growth, reflection, and new beginnings." – Unknown
  86. "Here’s to a new year, a new beginning, and a new chapter in life." – Unknown
  87. "The best is yet to come, and it starts with the new year." – Unknown
  88. "Start the year with a fresh mindset and endless possibilities." – Unknown
  89. "The end of the year is the perfect time to reflect on your achievements and reset your goals." – Unknown
  90. "Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end." – Seneca
  91. "Don’t be afraid of new beginnings. Don’t shy away from new people, new energy, new surroundings, or new challenges. Embrace the new." – Unknown
  92. "Endings are the seeds to new beginnings. Be grateful for both." – Unknown
  93. "A new year is like a sunrise. It holds the promise of a brighter day." – Unknown
  94. "With each year comes a greater sense of self-discovery and growth." – Unknown
  95. "Let go of yesterday and start fresh with the sunrise of the new year." – Unknown
  96. "Time flies, years pass, but the memories remain. Cheers to a new chapter." – Unknown
  97. "Celebrate what you’ve achieved, and dream of what you’ll conquer next." – Unknown
  98. "The end of the year is a reminder that nothing lasts forever, but everything leaves a mark." – Unknown
  99. "Each year, we are given the chance to start anew. Don’t waste it." – Unknown
  100. "A year’s end is neither a loss nor a gain; it’s a moment to pause, reflect, and recharge." – Unknown
  101. "As the year fades, may your spirit soar with the excitement of what’s to come." – Unknown
 

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

