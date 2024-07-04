Janhvi stuns at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Mameru ceremony, check pics

Several Bollywood celebrities marked their presence at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony held in Mumbai on July 3, 2024, in Gujarati tradition. Celebrities who attended the occasion include Janhvi Kapoor, who showed up with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Paharia, with Ori, Meezaan Jafri and many others reaching Antilla.

In the pre-wedding ceremony, Jahnvi Kapoor looked beautiful in an embroidered sleeveless blouse and her pink and orange coloured lehenga that was complemented by Golden Choker. The necklace around her neck was studded with several stones and diamonds, adding more grace to her looks. Jahnvi was the cynosure of all eyes at the party. Her boyfriend was seen wearing a sequin blue short Kurta with white pants. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Watch the video here:

Celebrities who attended the Mameru ceremony

Many celebrities showed their presence at the Mameru ceremony. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahadia and Manushi Chiller, Shikhar's brother Veer, Meezan Jafri, son of famous Bollywood actor Javed Jaffery, also attended the ceremony photos and videos of Anant Radhika's Mameru ceremony and it is going viral on social media.



What is the Mameru ceremony?

In Gujarati culture, the Mameru custom, which is also known as mosalu, is observed before the wedding ceremony. In the ceremony, the groom's mother's side of the family visits the home in Mosalu to bless the couple and bring gifts and offerings. So, in this case, it was Nita Ambani’s family; her mother, Purnima Dalal, and her sister, Mamta Dalal, who led the delegation.

A customary set of presents known as "Mameru" was given to the bride and groom by the maternal aunts and relatives of the groom. Mosalu and Mameru are the reflection of how the extended family is treated and included in the wedding celebrations. These events underscore the importance of nuptials for the larger family and provide the chance for them to get together and celebrate. The event also involves the whole family getting together to bless the would-be bride and groom.