Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary 2024: Life, death and top quotes

Every year, India observes Swami Vivekananda's death anniversary on July 4. Born on January 12, 1863, he was one of India's greatest spiritual leaders and intellectuals. Born as Narendranath Datta, he was the chief disciple of the Indian mystic Ramakrishna. The credit for introducing yoga and Vedanta to the West goes to him. Vivekananda is considered the father of modern Indian nationalism and is also credited with raising interfaith awareness and bringing Hinduism to the status of a major world religion in the late nineteenth century.

The world got to know Vivekananda after his popular speech at the World Parliament of Religions, Chicago, on September 11, 1893, when he said, "Sisters and Brothers of America". He was credited with raising awareness about Hinduism on global platforms. He has a vast knowledge of science and religion.

Vivekananda developed an interest in spirituality when he was young, and he used to meditate before the idols of Hindu deities and displayed keenness for all religious and spiritual things. He acquired the name of Vivekananda at the behest of Maharaja Ajit Singh, the ruler of the small state of Khetri in Rajasthan.

Swami Vivekananda death

Swami Vivekananda passed away on July 4, 1902, while meditating. His disciples believe that he attained Mahasamadhi, with the rupture of blood vessels in his brain reported as his possible cause of death. Vivekananda had already projected that he wouldn't live for forty years. He was cremated on the bank of the Ganga river in Belur, opposite where Ramakrishna was cremated sixteen years before that.



Tribute to Swami Vivekananda

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda. He wrote on X, “I pay homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Punya Tithi. His teachings give strength to millions. His profound wisdom and relentless pursuit of knowledge are also very motivating. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dream of a prosperous and progressive society.”

West Bengal CM also paid homage to Vivekanand, she wrote, "Remembering Swami Vivekananda on the solemn occasion of his death anniversary today. My tributes to the great monk-patriot, who taught us to love our religion and country without being sectarian or divisive.”

Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: Top 10 quotes