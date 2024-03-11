Ramadan 2024: Here are the 10 best messages, wishes and quotes to share

Ramadan is a very important month for Muslims across the world. The holy month holds special significance in the Islamic lunar calendar. Throughout this month, which is also called Ramzan , people abstain from worldly pleasures, participate in community service acts and consider this period a time of spiritual reflection.

In India, Ramadan 2024 is expected to begin on March 12 and will likely end on April 9 or 10, 2024. Every year, Ramadan is observed 10 to 11 days earlier than the previous year since the lunar year only has 354 days. In many countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Pakistan and Oman, Ramadan is expected to begin today, March 11. While in other countries, including India, Bangladesh, and Egypt it is likely to start on March 12, 2024.

Ramadan 2024 Best Messages

"May this Ramadan bring you peace, prosperity, and spiritual fulfilment. Ramadan Mubarak!"

"As the holy month of Ramadan begins, I pray that Allah blesses you with strength, patience, and wisdom. Ramadan Kareem!"

"Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Ramadan filled with joy, harmony, and countless blessings. Ramadan Mubarak!"

"In this sacred month of Ramadan, may your prayers be answered, and your heart be filled with gratitude and devotion. Ramadan Kareem!"

"As we fast and pray during Ramadan, let us remember the less fortunate and strive to spread kindness and compassion. Ramadan Mubarak!"

"May the spirit of Ramadan illuminate your path and lead you to righteousness. Ramadan Kareem!"

"As we embark on this journey of fasting and reflection, may Allah shower His blessings upon you and your family. Ramadan Mubarak!"

"In the midst of this holy month, may your faith be strengthened, your mind be enlightened, and your soul be purified. Ramadan Kareem!"

"Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food; it's about purifying the soul and nourishing the spirit. May this Ramadan bring you closer to Allah. Ramadan Mubarak!"

"Sending you warm wishes for a blessed Ramadan filled with love, forgiveness, and spiritual growth. Ramadan Kareem!"

Ramadan 2024: Best Wishes

"May the holy month of Ramadan bring you and your family endless blessings, peace, and joy. Ramadan Mubarak!"

"Wishing you a Ramadan filled with faith, love, and the strength to overcome any challenge that comes your way. Ramadan Kareem!"

"As the crescent moon appears, may Allah shower His countless blessings upon you and your loved ones throughout this sacred month of Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak!"

"May this Ramadan be a time of reflection, self-discipline, and spiritual growth for you. Ramadan Kareem!"

"Sending you warm wishes for a blessed Ramadan filled with forgiveness, kindness, and abundant blessings. Ramadan Mubarak!"

"In this month of fasting and prayer, may your heart be filled with peace, your soul with serenity, and your mind with clarity. Ramadan Kareem!"

"Wishing you and your family a Ramadan illuminated with the light of faith and guided by the wisdom of Allah. Ramadan Mubarak!"

"May the blessings of Ramadan fill your life with happiness, success, and prosperity. Ramadan Kareem!"

"As we observe fasting and engage in acts of worship, may Allah accept our prayers and grant us His mercy and forgiveness. Ramadan Mubarak!"

"May the spirit of Ramadan inspire you to be a better person, to spread kindness, and to serve humanity with compassion. Ramadan Kareem!"

Ramadan 2024 10 best quotes