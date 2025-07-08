3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
UAE Golden Visa Viral Memes: The United Arab Emirates has unveiled a new approach to its long-term residency programme, introducing a nomination-based Golden Visa system. Unlike the earlier model, which required a substantial investment of at least AED 2 million (approx. ₹4.66 crore) in property or business, the new approach allows eligible individuals from India and Bangladesh to secure a Golden Visa by paying a one-time fee of AED 1,00,000 (around ₹23.3 lakhs).
This game-changing visa scheme eliminates the need for massive financial commitments, offering a streamlined route to long-term residency. Select individuals can now be nominated and apply directly under this newly introduced programme. According to insiders involved in the rollout, over 5,000 Indian nationals are expected to apply within the first three months.
India and Bangladesh have been selected for the pilot phase of the program, with UAE-based consultancy Rayad Group leading the implementation efforts in India. Rayad Kamal Ayub, Managing Director of the Rayad Group, described the initiative as a “golden opportunity” for Indian citizens seeking to live and work in the UAE for the long term.
Social media is flooded UAE Gold Visa with memes Watch Here
Social media erupted almost instantly, unleashing a wave of hilarious reactions. From spoofed passports to fictional bank loan approvals, X was flooded with memes, satire, and sharp-witted commentary.
One of the viral posts reads, “Patriotism leaving my body as soon as I read Dubai is offering Golden Visa for ₹23L.”
Another user satirical wrote, “The news of UAE launching Golden Visa for 23 lacs is the IQ test for top 1% rich of India.”
The announcement has set social media ablaze, with timelines buzzing with memes, hot takes, and enthusiastic reactions. For countless Indians aspiring for a better life abroad, the UAE’s nomination-based Golden Visa isn’t just a trending topic—it could very well be the golden ticket they've long been chasing.
