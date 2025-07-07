Monday, July 07, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Mercedes + UAE Golden Visa now a cheaper combo than just car deal in India

Mercedes + UAE Golden Visa now a cheaper combo than just car deal in India

At ₹1 crore, buying a Mercedes in India now costs more than getting the same car in Dubai-plus a UAE Golden Visa under its new nomination-based residency scheme

New rules now allow Indians in the UAE to qualify for lifetime residency without property investment.

Buy a Mercedes in India or in Dubai and get a Golden Visa with it? | Photo: AI-generated (Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At the price of buying a Mercedes-Benz E-Class in India, Indians can now get the same car in Dubai and secure a UAE Golden Visa—thanks to a new nomination-based residency scheme that drastically lowers the eligibility bar.
 
A viral social media post by entrepreneur Abhinav Kukreja brought this comparison into sharp focus. “If you have ₹1 crore, now you can either: 1. Buy a Mercedes E-Class in India or 2. Get Dubai Golden Visa for Life + Buy Mercedes E-Class in Dubai,” he wrote on X, along with a news clip. 
 
 

Mercedes E-Class pricing: India vs Dubai

In India, the on-road price of a Mercedes-Benz E-Class now breaches the ₹1 crore mark in certain cities. In Bengaluru, the E 220d variant is priced at ₹1,02,05,006. In Delhi, the E 200 starts at ₹78.50 lakh, while the E 450 costs ₹92.50 lakh (ex-showroom), according to estimates from CarDekho.

In contrast, in Dubai, the E 200 starts at AED 326,900 (roughly ₹74 lakh), and the E 450 4MATIC is priced at AED 432,900 (around ₹97.5 lakh).
 

UAE Golden Visa math

Until recently, the UAE Golden Visa was a privilege reserved for property owners or major investors, typically requiring AED 2 million (₹4.66 crore) or more in real estate or business commitments. But under the new nomination-based pilot scheme, Indians can now qualify by paying a one-time fee of AED 100,000 (around ₹23.3 lakh), following a detailed vetting process, no property or business investment required.
 
Under this system, eligible Indians can obtain a lifetime UAE Golden Visa for AED 100,000 with no property purchase required. Applicants are selected based on professional track record, contributions to the economy or society, and a detailed background check that includes criminal history, financial stability, and even social media presence.
 
This initiative, aimed at attracting professionals, entrepreneurs, creators, and even e-sports players, allows approved applicants to live in the UAE indefinitely, along with family and domestic staff, with full work and business rights.
 

What can ₹1 crore get you in Dubai?

Golden Visa (lifetime): ₹23.3 lakh
Mercedes E 200 (Dubai): ₹74 lakh (approx)
Total: ₹97.3 lakh
 

Trump's golden visa gamble

The UAE's lowering of barriers is in sharp contrast to US President Donald Trump's own golden visa proposals. The Trump Card, officially launched on June 12, 2025, demands a hefty $5 million (roughly ₹41.8 crore) investment for foreign nationals seeking US residency.
 
Lauded by Trump as a “beautiful road to the greatest country", the digital card features Trump’s image and promises green card privileges and an eventual path to citizenship. However, the legal framework around the programme remains unclear. It has no legislative backing from the US Congress, no formal USCIS structure, and has already drawn scrutiny from legal experts, with warnings that it could be blocked or challenged in court.
 
Despite this, over 68,000 people have registered interest, and Indian investors were actively pitched the programme during a recent visit by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

