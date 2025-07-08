Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian real estate set to gain as investment shifts amid UAE visa changes

Indian real estate set to gain as investment shifts amid UAE visa changes

Capital from entry-level UAE realty market may be redirected to Tier 1 & 2 Indian cities

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

UAE's Golden Visa norms, which now de-link mandatory investment in real estate or business from long-term residency, will cool speculative buying in mid-market and entry-level property segments in the country, especially Dubai. However, Indian real estate stands to gain from the redirected capital, primarily in Tier 1 and 2 cities, said industry watchers.
 
"This policy shift may seem like a pullback for the UAE’s real estate sector, but it’s actually steering investors toward smarter choices," said Ravi Shankar Singh, Managing Director, Residential Transaction Services, Colliers India, in an interview with Business Standard.
 
"By decoupling residency from mandatory property investment, the
