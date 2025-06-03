Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 01:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Lifestyle / World Environment Day 2025: Essays for students in 100, 150 and 200 words

World Environment Day 2025: Essays for students in 100, 150 and 200 words

Essay on World Environment Day 2025: World Environment Day, celebrated on June 5, raises awareness about protecting nature, fighting pollution, and promoting sustainability for a greener future

world environment day

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5, annually to encourage awareness and environmental protection. Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5th to raise global awareness about protecting our environment. It is organised by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and encourages people of all ages to take action against pollution, climate change, and deforestation.
 
For students, it’s a perfect day to learn about sustainability and how small actions can lead to a cleaner, greener planet. This day reminds us that protecting nature is everyone’s responsibility.
 
To help students express their thoughts clearly, here are three short and simple World Environment Day essays – ideal for school assignments, competitions, or classroom presentations. 

World Environment Day Date:

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5th every year. 
 

World Environment Day essay (100 words)

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5th every year to spread awareness about the importance of keeping our environment clean, green, and safe for all living beings. It serves as a reminder for everyone to take meaningful steps toward protecting nature, reducing pollution, and preserving natural resources. 
 
The day encourages people to plant more trees, recycle waste, and minimise the use of plastic. Students can take part in tree planting, recycling programs, and community clean-up drives. World Environment Day teaches us to live in harmony with nature and fight against global warming. Let us all pledge to protect our planet and secure a healthier Earth for future generations.

World Environment Day essay (150 words)

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5th to raise awareness about the importance of protecting our planet. It was established by the United Nations in 1972 and has since become a global movement encouraging people to take action against issues like pollution, climate change, and deforestation.
 
The environment gives us everything we need — clean air, fresh water, healthy food, and natural beauty. But human activities have caused serious damage to nature. Plastic waste, air and water pollution, and cutting down forests are harming the Earth and all living beings.
 
As students, we can help by making small but meaningful changes — like using reusable bags, saving electricity, planting trees, and spreading awareness among our friends and family.
 
World Environment Day is a reminder that saving the environment is not a choice — it’s a responsibility. If we act today, we can build a better, greener world for tomorrow. 

World Environment Day essay (200 words)

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5th. It was established by the United Nations in 1972 to encourage worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment. Every year, a different country hosts the event with a specific theme, focusing on issues such as pollution, climate change, or biodiversity loss.
 
This day reminds us that we are a part of nature, and it’s our duty to take care of the planet. The environment gives us air to breathe, water to drink, and food to eat. But due to industrialisation, deforestation, and excessive use of plastic, the Earth is suffering. Pollution is increasing, wildlife is disappearing, and the climate is changing fast.
 
World Environment Day is especially important for students because they are the future guardians of our Earth. Schools celebrate this day by organising debates, drawing competitions, tree planting events, and awareness rallies. Students learn how they can reduce their carbon footprint by walking to school, turning off lights when not needed, and saying no to single-use plastic.
 
Even simple habits like reusing items, recycling waste, and saving water can make a huge difference. By acting together, we can create a cleaner, greener world. Let’s join hands and protect our environment—not just for us, but for future generations too.

Topics : World Environment Day Environment Environment protection

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

