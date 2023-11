Street Signs: A bitter pill for Gland Pharma, Small-cap stock's F&O & more

Stake sales by promoters, private equity investors 2.2 times of 2022

Government bond yields surge, tracking the rise in US Treasury yields

Midcap stocks have room to correct; buy the dips: Chris Wood

BSE SmallCap index hits fresh high; eyes 35,000 after surging 28% in FY24

India’s stock markets recently saw six consecutive loss-making sessions, and October ended up as the worst month for the BSE Sensex and National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty this calendar year. The advance-decline ratio for the entire market fell to 1.02 during the month, indicating gainers exceeded losers by a small margin of 42 stocks. Within the narrower universe of Nifty 500, this ratio was even lower. After a smooth run, investors now need to prepare for a bout of volatility

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com