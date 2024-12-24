Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bassein Catholic Co-operative Bank goes live with CCAvenue payment network

Bassein Catholic Co-operative Bank goes live with CCAvenue payment network

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Infibeam Avenues announced that its flagship payment brand - CCAvenue is now live with Bassein Catholic Co-operative Bank (BCCB). The said alliance includes the internet banking facility of BCCB in the payment network of CCAvenue, allowing its millions of on-boarded merchants to utilize this remunerative payment option for substantial business growth.

The sign-up with BCCB reaffirms the payment aggregator's firm commitment to deliver solutions that render payments secure and seamless. BCCB's voluminous customer base is now enabled to process easy payments with the Net Banking mode through a direct debit in their account, while they shop on hundreds of CCAvenue powered websites. With the largest Direct Debit engine, CCAvenue currently processes the Net Banking facility of approximately 60 leading banks across the country.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

