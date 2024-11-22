Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bata India gains on appointing Durgesh Singh as CFO

Bata India gains on appointing Durgesh Singh as CFO

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Bata India advanced 1.59% to Rs 1,302 after the company's board approved the appointment of Durgesh Singh as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 1 December 2024.

Durgesh Singh is a qualified Chartered Accountant and qualified Company Secretary with over 20 years of professional experience. He has been playing strategic part in the finance function of the Company since last 9 years.

Throughout Durgesh career, Singh has developed deep proficiency in finance, strategy, compliance, taxation, treasury, business planning and commercial operations. Durgesh has worked with reputed organizations such as Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres and Aditya Birla Group, at various positions demonstrating exceptional leadership and strategic acumen.

 

Bata India is the largest retailer and manufacturer of footwear in the country. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. Their products include leather footwear, rubber/canvas footwear and plastic footwear.

Bata Indias consolidated net profit jumped 52.89% to Rs 51.97 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 33.99 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 2.19% year on year (YoY) to Rs 837.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Bumrah, Rana strike after India fold for 150

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Maharashtra election results LIVE: BJP-led Mahayuti has the edge, some surveys predict hung Assembly

adani

Indian banks' credit risk from Adani exposure seems contained: JPMorgan

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets at day's high; Sensex climbs 1,700 pts to 78,850; Nifty at 23,850

Udhayanidhi Stalin

'Eradicate Sanatan' remark: SC defers hearing plea of Udhayanidhi Stalin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon