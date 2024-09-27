Business Standard
Bondada Engineering bags contract worth Rs.467 Crores

Bondada Engineering bags contract worth Rs.467 Crores

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

From KPI Green Energy Limited

KPI Green Energy Limited has granted work order to M/s. Bondada Engineering Limited for supply of material for solar power generation plant for 130 MWp/100MWac and supply of material for work contract for installation of Solar Power generation Plant 130 MWp/ 100MWac. Total consideration of the contract amounts to Rs. 467,99,99,965/- (including GST).

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

