Bondada Engineering bags contract worth Rs.467 Crores

From KPI Green Energy LimitedKPI Green Energy Limited has granted work order to M/s. Bondada Engineering Limited for supply of material for solar power generation plant for 130 MWp/100MWac and supply of material for work contract for installation of Solar Power generation Plant 130 MWp/ 100MWac. Total consideration of the contract amounts to Rs. 467,99,99,965/- (including GST).
