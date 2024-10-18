Business Standard
CEAT Ltd Slips 5.15%, BSE Consumer Discretionary index Shed 1.16%

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

CEAT Ltd has lost 6.82% over last one month compared to 3.63% fall in BSE Consumer Discretionary index and 2.76% drop in the SENSEX

CEAT Ltd fell 5.15% today to trade at Rs 2740.45. The BSE Consumer Discretionary index is down 1.16% to quote at 10283.08. The index is down 3.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Stylam Industries Ltd decreased 5.14% and Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd lost 3.76% on the day. The BSE Consumer Discretionary index went up 44.25 % over last one year compared to the 22.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

CEAT Ltd has lost 6.82% over last one month compared to 3.63% fall in BSE Consumer Discretionary index and 2.76% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1792 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10359 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3262.2 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2060 on 23 Oct 2023.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

