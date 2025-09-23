Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India partners with C2FO Factoring Solutions

Central Bank of India partners with C2FO Factoring Solutions

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Central Bank of India has announced a strategic partnership with C2FO Factoring Solutions to facilitate Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) services for MSMEs across the country. This collaboration marks a significant step toward improving liquidity and financial inclusion for small and medium enterprises.

C2Treds, the platform of C2FO Factoring Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of C2FO. C2FO is a US based organization which commenced its business in 2010 and expanded its activities to several countries.

C2FO Factoring Solutions, has received the permission from the RBI on 04 March 2024 for operating as a TReDS Platform in the Name of C2Treds.

 

Under this partnership, Central Bank of India will leverage the capabilities of C2FO Factoring Solutions, a licensed TReDS platform, branded as C2Treds, to offer seamless invoice discounting services. The move aligns with the Reserve Bank of India's push to expand digital financing avenues for MSMEs and promote transparent, efficient trade receivables management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex slides 331 pts; realty shares tumble

Sensex slides 331 pts; realty shares tumble

Dollar index pulls back under 97 mark; Fed Powell's speech eyed

Dollar index pulls back under 97 mark; Fed Powell's speech eyed

Yen steadies near 147.8; markets eye fresh data

Yen steadies near 147.8; markets eye fresh data

Suraj Estate Developers launches value luxury residential project in Dadar worth Rs 250 crore

Suraj Estate Developers launches value luxury residential project in Dadar worth Rs 250 crore

India's business activity growth sees modest slowdown in September

India's business activity growth sees modest slowdown in September

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon