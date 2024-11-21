Business Standard
China Shanghai composite index edges up slightly

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Disappointing guidance from tech giant Nvidia offered little cheer for Asian markets rattled by uncertainty over Bank of Japan's monetary policy plans, and less-than-expected stimulus measures from China. Comments from Bank of Japan Governor that monetary policy stance would be dictated meeting by meeting based on data also unnerved markets.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent to finish trading at 3,370.40. The day's trading ranged between 3,378.52 and 3,348.86. The Shenzhen Component Index edged down 0.07 percent to close at 10,819.88.

The People's Bank of China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Wednesday as it monitor the impact of recent policy adjustments.

 

The PBoC maintained its one-year loan prime rate at 3.10 percent. Likewise, the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was retained at 3.60 percent.

The bank had cut its both LPRs by 25 basis points each in October.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

