Coal India breaches annual supply target of 610 MT to power sector

Records 5% YoY growth in coal supplies to thermal power plants in India

Compared to 581.5 MTs of last fiscal's same period the increase was 29.3 MTs or 5% higher. Currently CIL's supplies to the coal fired plants are averaging 1.76 MTs per day amidst growing demand from the power sector.

This is the second consecutive year that CIL's coal supplies to power sector exceeded the target. In FY 2023 off-take to power plants was 586.6 MTs against the programmed commitment of 565 MTs.

Bolstered by higher supplies from CIL, coal stock at domestic coal-based power plants shot up to 47.1 MTs (as on 26 March) ahead of onset of the summer. The stock is 13.7 MTs more compared to same period last year. Coal stock at power plants was 33.4 MTs as of same date in FY 2023.

Coal India's (CIL) coal supplies to thermal power plants of the country hit 610.8 million tonnes (MTs) on Wednesday surpassing the annual target of 610 MTs to this sector. This was highest to date and the company achieved the feat four days earlier than the FY 2024 closure.