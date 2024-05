The vessel is equipped with hybrid battery systems to improve the energy efficiency and reduce the carbon foot prints. The vessel is designed and built for the service, maintenance and operational needs of the offshore wind farm industry in the European market where sustainable energy solutions are in high demand. The project is expected to be completed by the end 2026.

Cochin Shipyard has bagged an order from a European Client, for the design and construction of a Hybrid Service Operation Vessel (Hybrid SOV) with an option for two more such vessels. The company has classified the order as 'Large order' valued between Rs 500-1000 crore.