Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coromandel International partners with Mahindra Krish-e

Coromandel International partners with Mahindra Krish-e

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

To provide Coromandel's drone spraying services (Gromor Drive) to Indian farmers

Coromandel International and Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) business vertical, Krish-e, announced a partnership to extend Coromandel's drone spraying services, Gromor Drive, to Indian farmers.

Currently operational in seven key states Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Gromor Drive's operations are supported by RPTOtrained pilots. Coromandel's drone services are uniquely positioned in the market through the support of its subsidiary, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, which ensures reliable drone supply, pilot training, and service support. This backward integration provides Coromandel with a distinct competitive edge in this emerging market.

 

The partnership further enhances accessibility to these services via the 'Krish-e Kheti Ke Liye App,' along with other technology-driven farm solutions offered by Mahindra's FES, aimed at sustainably maximizing farmers' income and benefiting the broader agricultural value chain.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1,050 pts to 80,700; Nifty at 24,350; Bank drags

UPI

UPI changes in 2024: Increased limits, new features, security tips

BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024 announced

BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024 announced, view how to check

women employment women at work

India's tech industry to see a surge in women workforce, at 14.9% by 2027

Jasprit Bumrah

Batter with most runs in a Test over: Bumrah walks the talk at Gabba vs AUS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon