CRISIL completes restructuring of subsidiaries in Australia

CRISIL completes restructuring of subsidiaries in Australia

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
CRISIL announced that the business transfer agreement has been completed today, i.e. 02 December 2024 and the sale of Peter Lee Associates (PLA) to CRISIL Irevna Australia (CRISIL Australia) is now effective.

The final consideration (Net Asset Value as at date of closing i.e. December 2, 2024) is AUD 451,200. PLA will proceed for deregistration in due course.

Both PLA & CRISIL Australia are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, based in Australia.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

