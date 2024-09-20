Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dev Information Technology wins order from RajCOMP Info Services

Dev Information Technology wins order from RajCOMP Info Services

Image

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Dev Information Technology (DEVIT) has been awarded another order from RajCOMP Info Services for Study, Design, Development and Implementation of Online Portal for RERA 2.0, Rajasthan.
RERA 2.0, Rajasthan enables the State Government for the smooth functioning and to facilitate the growth and promotion of a healthy, transparent, efficient and competitive real estate sector while protecting the interest of allottees, promoters and real estate agents, DEVIT will be responsible to accommodate the requisite operations and maintenance and improve the application and portal.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400pts, Nifty over 25,500 at opening bell; Metal stocks surge

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test day 2

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test day 2: Ashwin-Jadeja to continue India's rebuild

global stocks

Asian shares extend rally, yen edges higher as BOJ holds rate steady

Stock market

Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, IIFL Finance, Nykaa, Macrotech Developers, TCS

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City

Pep Guardiola facing more questions about his Manchester City future

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon