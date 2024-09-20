Dev Information Technology wins order from RajCOMP Info Services

RERA 2.0, Rajasthan enables the State Government for the smooth functioning and to facilitate the growth and promotion of a healthy, transparent, efficient and competitive real estate sector while protecting the interest of allottees, promoters and real estate agents, DEVIT will be responsible to accommodate the requisite operations and maintenance and improve the application and portal.

Dev Information Technology (DEVIT) has been awarded another order from RajCOMP Info Services for Study, Design, Development and Implementation of Online Portal for RERA 2.0, Rajasthan.