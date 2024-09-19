Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US DOE recognizes JSW Steel USA for its ESG initiatives

US DOE recognizes JSW Steel USA for its ESG initiatives

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has recognized JSW Steel USA for achieving its energy savings goal as a partner in the Better Plants Challenge. JSW Steel USA has achieved energy savings of 25% through greater efficiency efforts across its portfolio.
JSW Steel USA is one of the market leaders partnering with DOE to set portfolio-wide energy savings goals and share their efficiency strategies with others. JSW Steel USA is profiled on DOE's Better Buildings, Better Plants Solution Center. To date, Better Buildings partners have saved nearly $22 billion in energy costs, resulting in more than 220 million metric tons of avoided greenhouse gas emissions.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
JSW Steel USA is focused on investing in a sustainable and green future as an opportunity to save energy and improve efficiency across its portfolio.
JSW USA's $145 million investment in its Mingo Junction facility will enable the company to produce monopile-grade steel slabs that will support monopile pole towers for usage in the offshore wind energy market. This investment will also significantly reduce JSW USA's Baytown facility's reliance on imported steel slabs, which results in higher carbon emissions. JSW USA uses one of the most energy-efficient and lowest carbon-emitting methods of steelmaking in the industry.
We are passionate about collaborating with each other to build a viable future for our world. The steel market is a competitive landscape, these investments will play a pivotal role in future market demand, addressing deficiencies in the supply chain. JSW USA will be one of only two US suppliers of monopile plate for clean offshore wind power generation. Our investment will enable us to forge relationships with manufacturers and other businesses that rely on these materials, said JSW Steel USA CEO, Rob Simon.
Commenting on the new investments, Parth Jindal, Director of JSW Steel USA said, The new investments at our Baytown, Texas facility reinforce JSW USA's commitment to a sustainable and green future. The new upgrades at our Plate Mill support the long term ESG initiative of JSW USA and support decarbonization of the Energy Spectrum in the United States of America. The new investments will enable us to progressively deliver high quality steel products while further defining our niche markets through a Made in America specialty steel portfolio. These investments have the potential to significantly reduce U.S. import reliance in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

wheat msp agriculture

LIVE news updates: Report of MSP panel to be made public soon, says central govt

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Health schemes face hurdle in Punjab as pvt centres stop cashless treatment

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Banks to play key role in making India developed nation: FM Sitharaman

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Israel declares new phase of war, turns focus toward Lebanon, Hezbollah

Blackstone

Global firms appoint top India deal makers as Asia heads amid deal surge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon