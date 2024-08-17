Business Standard
EID Parry (India) announces retirement of MD

EID Parry (India) announces retirement of MD

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
With effect from 31 August 2024
EID Parry (India) announced the retirement of S. Suresh (DIN: 06999319) as Managing Director of the Company with effect from the closing the business hours of 31 August 2024.
Consequent to the early retirement of S. Suresh, Mr. Muthiah Murugappan, Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer will be a Key Managerial Personnel (KM P) of the Company with effect from 01 September 2024.
First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

