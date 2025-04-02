Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals inks in-licensing agreement with WiQo

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals inks in-licensing agreement with WiQo

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

To launch an advance skincare solution 'PRX-PLUS' in India

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, announced an exclusive in-licensing agreement with WiQo, an innovative Italian derma-cosmetic and medical device company specialised in scientifically validated products. The strategic partnership grants Emcutix the rights to import, promote, distribute and sell WiQo's ground breaking product PRX-PLUS in India. The collaboration is set to redefine the landscape of non-invasive skin treatments in the region.

PRX-PLUS has a unique product feature with its deep-impacting formula that instantly tightens the skin, offering a non-invasive, pain-free alternative to traditional aesthetic treatments for those seeking effective results with convenience.

 

Sathya Narayanan, CEO - Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals commented, "At Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals, our vision is to bring innovative and high-quality dermatology solutions to the Indian market. Our collaboration with WiQo marks a significant step toward fulfilling this commitment, introducing PRX-PLUS, a unique and advanced skincare solution. With the strong marketing expertise of Emcutix, we are confident that PRX-PLUS will set new benchmarks in dermatological care, making cutting-edge skincare more accessible to consumers across India."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transrail Lighting wins order of Rs 240 cr

Transrail Lighting wins order of Rs 240 cr

AWL Agri Business launches Fortune Cake Premix for B2B & HoReCa segments

AWL Agri Business launches Fortune Cake Premix for B2B & HoReCa segments

BEL corrects 8% in two session as order inflows miss FY25 target

BEL corrects 8% in two session as order inflows miss FY25 target

Power Grid emerges as successful bidder for inter-state transmission project in Madhya Pradesh

Power Grid emerges as successful bidder for inter-state transmission project in Madhya Pradesh

Barometers trade with modest gains; realty shares advance

Barometers trade with modest gains; realty shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon