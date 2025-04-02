Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AWL Agri Business launches Fortune Cake Premix for B2B & HoReCa segments

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

AWL Agri Business (formerly known as Adani Wilmar) announced the addition of Fortune Cake Premix to its flourishing product basket for B2B & HoReCa segments. Building on the trusted Fortune brand, Fortune Cake Premix will be available in three variants - Classic Vanilla, Premium Vanilla, and Premium Chocolate, providing a versatile base for creating exceptional cakes.

Mukesh Mishra, Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing, AWL Agri Business said, For years, AWL Agri Business Limited has been a trusted supplier to the B2B and HoReCa segment, delivering quality ingredients that professionals rely on. The Fortune Cake Premix is a natural extension of this commitment. We've listened to our partners and developed a product that addresses their need for consistency, efficiency, and versatility in the baking process. It leverages the trust and quality associated with the Fortune brand.

 

By targeting a broad spectrum of culinary experts, we are significantly expanding our consumer base. We believe that premix segment is still under-penetrated with significant scope for growth and disruption. We are confident that our new product will elevate our positioning in the Food FMCG category. Mukesh Mishra further added.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

