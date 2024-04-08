Sensex (    %)
                             
Exide Energy Solutions signs MoU with Hyundai Motors

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Partnership for battery cells for Hyundai EVs in India
Exide Energy Solutions (EESL), the wholly owned unlisted subsidiary of Exide Industries, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motors) and Kia Corporation (Kia) for strategic co-operation in India's EV market. According to this MOU, both the parties will work together for development, production and supply of battery cells for Hyundai Motor's electric vehicles dedicated to the Indian market.
First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

