Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genomic Valley Biotech standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Genomic Valley Biotech standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Genomic Valley Biotech rose 650.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.07 200 OPM %66.6728.57 -PBDT0.150.02 650 PBT0.150.02 650 NP0.150.02 650

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq, election, vote, voting, Srinagar Polls, Srinagar Election, Jammu Election, JK Polls, JK election

Jammu-Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in Jammu, NC-Congress in Kashmir valley

Hurricane

Florida orders evacuations, scrambles to clear Helene's debris

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh

Haryana polls trends: Will Vinesh Phogat mark her debut as Julana MLA?

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Haryana election results LIVE updates: Congress leads in 53 seats, show early trends

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Will weigh Ukraine's Nato membership at some later point, says Harris

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon