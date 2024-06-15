Hanesbrands expands partnership with Wipro

Wipro has been chosen by Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, to further drive its digital transformation, business growth, and enhance long term profitability.

Wipro has been a strategic partner for Hanesbrands over the years, working on several business and technology transformation programs. This deal extends the partnership to leverage Wipro's capabilities in application management, cybersecurity, intelligent automation, and artificial intelligence (AI).

As part of the deal, Wipro is responsible for defining the client's cloud roadmap and supporting the integration of business functions to help Hanesbrands optimize operations. Wipro will also bring in next-gen tools and services to improve the client's product lifecycle processes and deliver faster time-to-market.

