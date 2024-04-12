Business Standard
Happiest Minds Technologies enters into strategic collaboration with ENERCON

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies announced the strategic collaboration with ENERCON, a leading wind energy technology company. Happiest Minds has established its role as a long-term development partner in ENERCON's pioneering efforts to expand onshore wind energy. To facilitate this journey, a distributed agile pod team has been set up to collaborate closely with their product owners, subject matter experts (SMEs), and local partners. Furthermore, Happiest Minds will focus on enhancing a specific product aimed at optimizing wind energy generation.
First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

