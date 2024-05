Record date is 14 August 2024

Hitachi Energy India announced that the final dividend of Rs 4 per share, if declared, will be paid after 21 August 2024 to those Shareholders who hold shares in physical form and whose name appears on the Company's Register of Members as holders of equity shares on 14 August 2024.