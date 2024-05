At meeting held on 21 May 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of ERIS Lifesciences at its meeting held on 21 May 2024 has approved composite scheme of arrangement u/s 230 to 232 read with section 66 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, amongst Eris Lifesciences and Eris Oaknet Healthcare and their respective Shareholders and Creditors.