Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Spikes 3.03%

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Spikes 3.03%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd has lost 5.48% over last one month compared to 1.82% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.72% rise in the SENSEX

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd rose 3.03% today to trade at Rs 437.95. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.76% to quote at 42693.45. The index is down 1.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, BLS E-Services Ltd increased 2.87% and Tech Mahindra Ltd added 2.54% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 33.15 % over last one year compared to the 28.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd has lost 5.48% over last one month compared to 1.82% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.72% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 87 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5565 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 511.05 on 14 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 362.05 on 01 Apr 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

election, vote, voting, Polls, Jammu Election, JK Polls, JK election

J&K Assembly elections phase 3 LIVE: 11.6% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in third phase

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO gmp, listing price prediction

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO: Investors eye 2x listing returns; check GMP trend

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 130pts, above 84,400, Nifty at 25,850 at open; Blue Dart climbs

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 5

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Ashwin gets Mominul, visitors 3 wickets down

Protest, Kolkata Protest, Doctor Protest

RG Kar case: West Bengal junior doctors resume strike over safety concerns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon