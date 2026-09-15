ITCONS e-Solutions bags 2-year contract from Indian Navy

ITCONS e-Solutions has bagged a new contract by the Indian Navy, Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence to provide 11 resources for a period of Two (2) year.

The total contract value is Rs 83.05 lakh inclusive of all taxes and duties.

The contract is scheduled to commence on 20 September 2026 and shall remain in force until September 20, 2028 unless extended further by mutual agreement between the parties.