Japan Nikkei recovers 0.4%

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced by 146.56 points, or 0.41%, to 36,158.02. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange grew by 5.64 points, 0.22%, to 2,539.68.

Shares of semiconductor and tech issues surged on tracking strong earnings reports from U.S. tech giants Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan's monetary base was up 4.8 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 668.019 trillion yen. That was down from 8.2 percent in December. The adjusted monetary base tumbled 12.1 percent to 673.007 trillion yen.

CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar fetched 146.40 yen, down from 146.80-82 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

Japan stock market finished session higher on Friday, 02 February 2024, as investors chased for value buying on tracking overnight rally on the Wall Street, with shares in semiconductor-related companies being notable gainers after solid earnings from U.S. technology firms.