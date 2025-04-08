Japanese markets log strong gains, Nikkei gains 6%

Japanese markets logged strong gains as Trump assigned two members of his cabinet to kick off bilateral trade talks after a call with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
The Nikkei average surged 6.03 percent to 33,012.58 while the broader Topix index settled 6.26 percent higher at 2,432.02.
Nippon Steel soared 6 percent after Trump ordered a fresh review of the company's proposed takeover of U.S. Steel that was blocked by his predecessor Joe Biden.
