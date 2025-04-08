Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets log strong gains, Nikkei gains 6%

Japanese markets log strong gains, Nikkei gains 6%

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Japanese markets logged strong gains as Trump assigned two members of his cabinet to kick off bilateral trade talks after a call with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The Nikkei average surged 6.03 percent to 33,012.58 while the broader Topix index settled 6.26 percent higher at 2,432.02.

Nippon Steel soared 6 percent after Trump ordered a fresh review of the company's proposed takeover of U.S. Steel that was blocked by his predecessor Joe Biden.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

