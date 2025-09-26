Jindal Steel commissions 5 MTPA Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace II at Angul

Jindal Steel has marked a major milestone in India's steelmaking industry by blowing in a 5 MTPA blast furnace. This achievement was realised with the commissioning of the Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace - II. The ceremonial blow-in was led by Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel, firmly establishing Angul as the largest single-location steel facility in the country.
The Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace, with a useful volume of 5,499 m, ranks among the world's largest and most advanced. It exemplifies Jindal Steel's commitment to setting new benchmarks in the industry by combining scale with cutting-edge automation, a robust safety-first design, and enhanced sustainability.
Commissioning the Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace at Angul is a proud moment for Jindal Steel and for India. By doubling Angul's capacity to 12 MTPA, we are strengthening our global competitiveness and reaffirming our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat. Rooted in Odisha's culture and powered by cutting-edge technology, this furnace represents our vision to unite tradition with innovation, said Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content