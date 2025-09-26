Friday, September 26, 2025 | 07:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Agrovet signs MoU with Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Godrej Agrovet signs MoU with Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Commits investment of Rs 960 cr for new manufacturing unit and R&D center

Godrej Agrovet today signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India. Signed on the sidelines of World Food India 2025, this proposed investment of Rs 960 crore is a significant step in the company's journey towards enhancing its food processing capabilities through state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and an R&D center.

Driven by the MoFPI's forward-looking policies and the government's strong commitment to a resilient agri-food ecosystem, India's food processing sector is attracting unprecedented investments. Equally inspiring is MoFPI's resolve to dispel misconceptions around packaged foods while fostering innovation-led growth. At Godrej Industries Group, we are proud to be partners in this transformation, and today's MoU stands as a strong testimony to that shared vision., added Rakesh Swami, Group President - Corporate Affairs, Godrej Industries Group.

 

Expected to be completed by FY2026-27, the facilities will also contribute to regional development and skill enhancement through significant employment generation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PG Electroplast acquires 50-acre land parcel in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh

PG Electroplast acquires 50-acre land parcel in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh

IRFC extends loan of Rs 4,000 cr for Talcher Fertilizers' Coal Gasification Urea Project

IRFC extends loan of Rs 4,000 cr for Talcher Fertilizers' Coal Gasification Urea Project

IRFC sanctions term loan of Rs 12,460 cr for upcoming thermal power project at HTPS, Korba West

IRFC sanctions term loan of Rs 12,460 cr for upcoming thermal power project at HTPS, Korba West

Azad Engineering signs new extended contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan

Azad Engineering signs new extended contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan

Government to auction treasury bills worth Rs 2.47 lakh crore in quarter ending Dec-25

Government to auction treasury bills worth Rs 2.47 lakh crore in quarter ending Dec-25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon