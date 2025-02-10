Business Standard

JSW Steel records 7% growth in consolidated crude steel production in Jan'25

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of January'25 at 25.18 Lakh tonnes. Indian Operation and Consolidated production was higher by 7% YoY. Capacity utilisation for January'25 at Indian Operations excluding under trial-run was at 90%.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars Jan-25 Jan-24 % Change Indian Operations 24.52 22.86 7%JSW Steel USA - Ohio 0.66 0.75 Consolidated Production 25.18 23.62 7%

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

