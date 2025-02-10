Business Standard

Banco Products (India) hits the floor after Q3 PAT slumps 98% QoQ to Rs 34 crore

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Banco Products (India) hit an lower circut limit of 20% at Rs 368.90 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 97.77% to Rs 30.93 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,387.1 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Net sales stood at Rs 632.71 crore in Q3 FY25, down 28.81% as against Rs 888.81 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

On a YoY basis, the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 54.72% to Rs 30.93 crore despite 11.89% rise in net sales to Rs 632.71 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax tanked 51.63% year-on-year to Rs 38.94 crore in Q3 FY25. Total expense rose 20.60% to Rs 605.40 crore. Cost of material consumed added 48.9% to Rs 578.18 crore, while employee benefits expenses rose 12.37% to Rs 81.84 crore.

 

On a nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit rallied 41.85% to Rs 288.30 crore on 14.52% rise in net sales to Rs 2,318.8 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for the financial year 202425. Accordingly, the board has fixed Friday, 14 February 2025, as a record date for determining the entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend. The payment of dividends will be completed on or after 25 February 2025.

Banco Products (India) is engaged in the business of engine cooling and sealing systems both for automotive and industrial applications.

