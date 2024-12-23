Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 12:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kranti Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kranti Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd, BSL Ltd, Signpost India Ltd and Ucal Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2024.

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd, BSL Ltd, Signpost India Ltd and Ucal Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2024.

Kranti Industries Ltd surged 16.40% to Rs 89 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21170 shares in the past one month.

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd soared 15.54% to Rs 1209. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1291 shares in the past one month.

 

BSL Ltd spiked 13.49% to Rs 315.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14331 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts at 78,450; Nifty at 23,700; Realty, Metal, PSB gain, IT drags

Gautam Gambhir

Problems in India's transition: Gautam wants his team, but will he get it?

Allu Arjun

LIVE news: Court grants bail to six accused of storming into Allu Arjun's house

Fog in Delhi

IMD weather today: Moderate rain in Delhi NCR, orange alert in other states

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Shriram Finance shares rise 3% as Co fixes record date for stock-split

Signpost India Ltd jumped 11.79% to Rs 397.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24435 shares in the past one month.

Ucal Ltd added 11.79% to Rs 240.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6386 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; oil & gas shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; oil & gas shares advance

NSE launches two new strategy indices: Nifty500 Quality 50 and Nifty500 Low Volatility 50

NSE launches two new strategy indices: Nifty500 Quality 50 and Nifty500 Low Volatility 50

Atishay hits the roof on securing orders worth Rs 20 lakh

Atishay hits the roof on securing orders worth Rs 20 lakh

KFin Tech corrects on profit selling

KFin Tech corrects on profit selling

Ksolves India board OKs 1:2 stock split

Ksolves India board OKs 1:2 stock split

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon