LTIMindtree collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate AI driven digital transformation

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

LTIMindtree and Microsoft are joining forces to usher in a new era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven transformation. By leveraging LTIMindtree's industry specific expertise and Microsoft's cutting-edge AI technologies, global enterprises can now transition from experimentation to meaningful business outcomes. The partnership allows clients to fast-track the adoption of AI solutions and transform ambitious AI visions into actionable strategies.

Microsoft and LTIMindtree will collaborate to create a joint go-to-market strategy and make joint investments in AI-powered solutions. At the heart of this partnership is LTIMindtree's vision of "AI in Everything, Everything for AI, AI for Everyone. This philosophy centers on making AI not just accessible, but actionable for businesses. Whether it's enhancing customer experiences, optimizing operations, or enabling data-driven decisions, the focus is on embedding AI as a core business enabler that scales innovation.

 

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

