Market at day's high; European market opens higher

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 282.2 points or 0.37% to 77,617.26. The Nifty 50 index rose 91.50 points or 0.39% to 23,612.90.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.50% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.03%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,357 shares rose and 1,420 shares fell. A total of 141 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Hindalco Industries (up 3.28%), JSW Steel (up 2.24%), Shriram Finance (up 1.90%), Coal India (up 1.89%) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.62%) were major Nifty gainers.

Mahindra and Mahindra (down 2.18%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.91%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.80%), Cipla (down 0.82%) and Power Grid Corporation of India (down 0.79%) were major Nifty losers.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries fell 1.80%. The company announced that it has received a warning letter from United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Dadra facility.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Vedanta rallied 5.55% after the mining companys board has considered and approved fund raising of Rs 1,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

Tata Communications advanced 2.50% after the company announced that it has secured a five-year $250 million sustainability-linked loan (SLL) from ANZ, DBS Bank and Export Development Canada (EDC).

Indian Oil Corporation added 1.11% after the company said that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with GPS Renewables, one of the leading biofuels companies in the country.

GMR Power and Urban Infra hit an upper circuit of 5% after the firms subsidiary, GMR Smart Electricity Distribution (GSEDL) has entered into an arrangement with Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) for the smart meter projects.

Sapphire Foods India advanced 1.49% after the company announced that its board has approved 5-for-1 stock split.

Global Markets:

Markets in Europe advanced while Asian stocks traded mixed on Thursday, awaiting further U.S. policy signals. Sterling held steady ahead of a Bank of England meeting, where interest rates are likely to remain unchanged.

Central bank decisions from Switzerland and Norway are also on investors' watchlist, shaping the global rate outlook. China, as expected, kept benchmark lending rates steady despite a sluggish economy.

US equities were higher at the close on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.15%, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.25%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 0.02%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The frontline indices extended gains and hit the day's high in afternoon trade. The Nifty scaled above the 23,600 level. Private bank, oil & gas and bank stocks advanced while pharma, auto and IT shares declined.