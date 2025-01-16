Mastek appoints Umang Nahata as CEO

Mastek has appointed Umang Nahata as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. This decision reflects the Board's confidence in Umang's leadership and vision to lead the organization into its next phase of innovation and growth.
Umang, the founder and former CEO of Evosys, successfully led its growth into a leading Oracle Cloud Partner before its acquisition by Mastek in 2020. As head of Mastek's Oracle Services, he delivered significant growth and built enduring client relationships across geographies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content