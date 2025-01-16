Business Standard

Mastek appoints Umang Nahata as CEO

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Mastek has appointed Umang Nahata as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. This decision reflects the Board's confidence in Umang's leadership and vision to lead the organization into its next phase of innovation and growth.

Umang, the founder and former CEO of Evosys, successfully led its growth into a leading Oracle Cloud Partner before its acquisition by Mastek in 2020. As head of Mastek's Oracle Services, he delivered significant growth and built enduring client relationships across geographies.

